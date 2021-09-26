Matt Hancock Releases ‘Cringe’ Video And Everyone Is Comparing Him To Alan Partridge

@matthancock/Twitter/Alamy

Social media users have compared former health secretary Matt Hancock to Alan Partridge after he shared a video of himself out meeting his constituents.

Conservative MP Hancock serves as the MP for West Suffolk and the local MP in Haverhill, Suffolk, and after resigning as Health Secretary earlier this year he took to the streets of Haverhill to meet some of his supporters.

Advert 10

A video shared on Twitter showed Hancock chatting to people in pub gardens, on the high street and working in food service, with many people commending his work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Alamy

The MP said it was ‘great’ to spend time among his constituency, ‘chat to people on the high street and see the brilliant new splash park funded by the Council’, though his behaviour in the video has earned itself a number of comparisons after being seen by social media users.

Many people pointed out similarities to the fictitious TV and radio presenter Alan Partridge; a notoriously awkward and inept character made famous by Steve Coogan, while other compared him to a Sacha Baron Cohen character or a personality from the political satire TV show The Thick of It.

Advert 10

Check out the video below:

Loading…

Responding to the video, one person wrote, ‘Is this an advert for an upcoming Alan Partridge spinoff show that I’ve not heard about?!’

Another Twitter user simply commented, ‘I love Steve Coogan,’ while a third wrote, ‘Are we absolutely sure this isn’t Alan Partridge though?’

Advert 10

One person joked that the video was indication of the return of The Thick of It, and another comment questioned what was in the footage that didn’t make the video, writing, ‘If this is the best they got in the edit I demand to see the director’s cut.’

Advert 10

Though having an MP be compared to a comedy character might not instill a lot of confidence, Hancock appeared to receive a warm welcome during his trip to Haverhill as he received a fist-bump from one resident and had another tell him she was a ‘big fan’.