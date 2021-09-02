Matt Hancock’s Marathon JustGiving Page Taken Over By Savage Trolls
Matt Hancock’s marathon JustGiving page has been inundated with abusive comments from anonymous people.
People have taken to the donations page and trolled the former health secretary under aliases such as ‘Your Children’, Priti Patel, ‘Good time Gina’ and Bill Gates.
Hancock is fundraising for St Nicholas Hospice Care by doing the London marathon on October 3, and said any donations would make ‘a real difference to people’s lives’.
The JustGiving page‘s description written by the politician reads:
I’ve decided to run the 2021 London Marathon in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.
St Nicholas Hospice Care is a fantastic charity working in my constituency of West Suffolk, who look to give help, support and advice to those who are living with long-term and life-threatening illnesses.
The Hospice sees around 2000 people each year and any money donated will makes a real difference to people’s lives.
‘This is my first London Marathon and I’m really excited to take part and raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care. I have already started my training and hope to keep you all updated with my progress,’ he continued.
While his intentions seem good, people have started using the page as a space to give Hancock abuse.
Someone pretending to be Dominic Raab wrote, ‘Thanks for making me look capable and not quite as corrupt. Owe you one. Love from Cyprus.’
Meanwhile, a person impersonating the late Margaret Thatcher thanked Hancock for making her ‘look like a decent human’.
Another commenter who went by the alias ‘Good time Gina’ – evidently pretending to be Gina Coladangelo who Hancock was recently caught having an affair with – wrote, ‘Run, darling, run! Good practice for escaping divorce lawyers.’
Someone named ‘security camera’, likely referring to the CCTV camera which caught Hancock and Coladangelo in the act, wrote:
Got you, you two-faced little sh*t. Clearly you have no conscience whatsoever – what about all the missed family events from people who did follow the rules and lost loved ones. Rot in hell!
A further disgruntled member of the British public named ‘Priti Patel’s conscience’ said, ‘Just my little joke, I don’t exist & I wish you didn’t too.’
While the comments are undeniably savage, each one came with a donation that may potentially ease the brutality of it all for Hancock.
At the time of writing, almost £3,000 had been raised.
