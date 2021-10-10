unilad
Matt Lucas Publicly Outs People Who Flashed Him On ‘Unsolicited’ Video Call

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Oct 2021 12:15
Matt Lucas has called out a number of individuals who flashed him during ‘three unsolicited video calls’.

Sharing screengrabs via Instagram, The Great British Bake Off co-presenter revealed that on Saturday night, he’d been bombarded with three offensive calls within a half-hour period.

These calls were from ‘some northern people’ who Lucas says began ‘showing me their arse and screaming countless homophobic obscenities at me’.

Lucas, 47, reassured fans that he was ‘absolutely fine’, and had just found their actions to be a ‘bit tragic’. But of course, what happened to him was absolutely not okay, and not something that anyone should have to deal with.

Like many of us, Lucas had simply been trying to binge through Squid Game when he was forced to deal with the onslaught of abuse.

Lucas, who was on the third episode of the hit Korean series at the time he penned the post, asked his followers:

If you know who any of these delightful young people are, can you ask them to stop calling me please because I’m on a really good bit?

Supportive messages soon flooded the comments section, with Lucas’ Bake Off colleague Paul Hollywood advising him to ‘ignore’ their ‘pathetic behaviour’. Meanwhile, actor Sean Maguire wrote, ‘I’m so sorry mate’, adding, ‘What tw*ts we are confronted with because of social media. We love you’.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

