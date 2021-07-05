Matthew McConaughey Says ‘We Are Babies’ In Bizarre July 4 Post
To mark July 4, Matthew McConaughey has come forward to wish America a ‘happy birthday’ in a bizarre Instagram post, declaring ‘we are babies’.
Addressing his fans against the backdrop of the American flag, the 51-year-old Dallas Buyers Club actor reflected on the last ‘trip around the sun’, which he described as being ‘another head-scratcher’.
McConaughey is of course referring here to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the US particularly hard, as well as the social and political tensions which have risen to the surface over the past 12 months.
Check it out below:
Loading…
He continued:
But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country. We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains.
This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we gotta to keep learning, we gotta to keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building. And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve.
Pondering to himself exactly why Americans had to maintain this determined mentality, McConaughey proclaimed it is ‘who we are’ and that the ‘alternative sucks’.
McConaughey asserted that US citizens were ‘constantly in motion’ in an ongoing bid to ‘get wiser, trying to get braver, trying to dream more, trying to do more, trying to be more fair, take the right kind of responsibilities, to gain the right kind of freedoms’.
Continuing in this same motivational vein, the star urged his fellow Americans to ‘be sure and just reflect just a minute, take a little bit of inventory on where we’ve come from, where we are and how and where we want to go from here on the way to being the best we can be’.
McConaughey has previously suggested he may be interested in running for governor of Texas, and this message could well be a flavour of what to expect from any potential political speeches.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Viral, Matthew McConaughey
Credits@officiallymcconaughey/Instagram
@officiallymcconaughey/Instagram