Matthew McConaughey Says ‘We Are Babies’ In Bizarre July 4 Post

But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country. We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains.

This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we gotta to keep learning, we gotta to keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building. And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve.