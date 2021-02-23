Meek Mill Tweets ‘F*ck Ya Feelings’ After Vanessa Bryant Calls Kobe Lyric ‘Disrespectful’
Rapper Meek Mill has tweeted ‘f*ck your feelings’ after being called out by Vanessa Bryant for ‘disrespectful’ lyrics believed to be included in his currently unreleased Lil Baby collaboration.
The lyrics in question appear to refer to the tragic helicopter crash of January 2020, in which Vanessa’s husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were killed alongside seven others.
The lyrics, which began circulating online last week, read, ‘Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe’.
On the night of Monday, February 22, Vanessa responded to the lyrics via Instagram Stories, writing:
Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I b
elieve you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.
Shortly afterwards, Meek fired off a series of tweets, beginning with, ‘I’m going back savage in this sh*t … f#%k ya feelings!’
Two other tweets made in quick succession read, ‘Ion trust people gotta play it raw ……’ and ‘Head taps for n#%ga tryna pull my card!’
Although it’s unclear whether or not these tweets were intended as a direct response to Vanessa’s statement, many have taken them that way, and Meek hasn’t denied it.
Indeed, Meek went on to retweet one person’s remark that ‘No way this is how you respond to a widow who said your lyrics were disrespectful to her husband’.
In a tweet appearing to address the subsequent backlash, Meek wrote:
I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally.
In a follow-up tweet written mere hours later, Meek appeared to strike a more serious tone, revealing he had already apologised to Vanessa in private:
I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!
It’s unclear whether or not Vanessa Bryant is aware of the tweets made by Meek Mill, and she has not been given a public response at the time of writing.
