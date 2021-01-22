Melania Trump Walks Away From Husband During Final First Lady Photo Op ABC News

Melania Trump made it clear she wasn’t up for a photo op with the soon-to-be-former president during her final public appearance as the First Lady of the United States.

Trump and Melania departed the White House for the final time on Wednesday morning, January 20, in preparation for the arrival of the newly inaugurated Joe Biden. The pair then flew to Florida, where they will reside in their Mar-a-Lago country club in West Palm Beach along with their 14-year-old son, Barron.

Advert 10

Reporters were gathered on the runway as Trump and Melania descended the steps of Air Force One after landing in Florida, and though it was their final chance to pose together as president and first lady, Melania clearly wasn’t in the mood for photos.

Check it out below:

Trump immediately turned his attention to the media, taking his hand off Melania’s back to give them a wave and pause to pose for them. The then-first lady, wearing dark sunglasses, appeared to hesitate for a second as she looked towards the cameras, but then seemingly decided she had no need to stay and carried on walking out of shot.

Advert 10

Trump didn’t offer a comment at the time, instead simply giving out a few waves and calls of ‘hello’ before following his wife into a waiting car.

Social media users were quick to pick up on the apparent snub, with one video of the scene racking up more than four million views.

Melania Trump PA Images

One Twitter user commented: ‘Melania is totally done. She already quit posing.’

Advert 10

Another joked: ‘Melania said: My contract to pretend ended 7 min ago’, while a third wrote: ‘Melania when it’s 12:01 and her shift ended at 12:00.’

The apparent snub isn’t entirely out of character for Melania, who has famously declined to hold Trump’s hand in front of the cameras on a number of occasions.

United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump PA Images

During Trump’s farewell address at Joint Andrews Base on Wednesday, Melania said it was her ‘greatest honour’ to be first lady.

Advert 10

She said:

Thank you for your love and support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation. Thank you.

Trump praised his wife for being ‘a woman of great grace and beauty and dignity’, adding that she was ‘so popular with the people.’

With Biden now officially sworn in, the title of first lady goes to his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Advert 10