MI6 Questionable Recruitment Scheme Revealed As They Are Looking For ‘Geeks’

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Oct 2021 13:27
MI6 Questionable Recruitment Scheme Revealed As They Are Looking For ‘Geeks’@eliselamsdale/TikTok

I guess I always imagined the hiring process for MI6 to include some sort of obstacle course centred around driving an Aston Martin around sharp bends and coming up with a quickfire list of ten pick up lines.

However, it would appear that my assumptions couldn’t be further from the truth, judging by the slightly surprising – and to be honest, rather infantilising – recruitment website.

TikToker Elise Lamsdale, 26, has now shared her amazement at the ‘geek’ oriented recruitment drive, which she has described as ‘the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life’.

Check it out below:

In a video, which has clocked up nearly 70,000 views at the time of writing, Elise could barely hide her alarm as she remarked:

You need to see the MI6 recruitment website. Because if I had to find out that this is the way we’re hiring for one of our most important security forces, so do you.

First things first, Elise noted that the website is called ‘geekslikeyou.co.uk’, complete with a cartoon depiction of a ‘geek’. As a glasses wearer myself, I couldn’t help but feel a bit grumpy at this point. As a perplexed Elise put it, ‘I have nothing against geek culture, but why are there cartoons?’

Things carry on in a similar vein once you get to the actual requirements of this professional adult job:

Our ideal candidate isn’t Pierce Brosnan from Golden Eye (Sorry, Pierce). It’s you: the geek who knows that Golden Eye was the best game on the N64.

Expressing utter bewilderment at this (‘what age group is this aimed at?’), Elise moved on to detail other criteria, including being the ‘DM of my D&D group’, getting ‘lost down YouTube rabbit holes’ and never breaking your ‘Duolingo Streak’.

James Bond (Alamy)Alamy

Clarifying that the scheme is aimed at university graduates, ‘not 13-year-old boys’, Elise ended her video by showing how an actual image of someone waving a lightsabre had somehow made it onto the site.

Those who’ve seen the vid have been blown away with the force of the cringe, including, amazingly, the official Duolingo account which drily commented, ‘I would like to be excluded from this narrative’.

Others compared the site to a ‘2005 internet safety campaign for schools’, as well as ‘the spy themed library challenge I did when I was like 8’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

