Mia Khalifa Has Joined OnlyFans

THANK YOU SO F*CKING MUCH for supporting me on this new and exciting platform. I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me, and this is my way of being myself outside the perimeters of conventional social media.

Even though I will not be creating nude content, I am going to be treating this page like my Instagram without terms of service lol. I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good, and I’m just so thankful that y’all are along for this wild ride.

This is all very new to me, I’ve never been on a platform as fan-facing, so any suggestions for improving my presence here is greatly appreciated! I love you!!