Mia Khalifa Has Joined OnlyFans

by : Julia Banim on : 19 Sep 2020 15:51
Porn actor turned media personality Mia Khalifa is now trying her hand at OnlyFans, becoming the latest celebrity to open an account on the platform.

Mia, 27, announced the news to fans over Instagram via a photograph that clearly showed her OnlyFans page open on her laptop, as she tucked into some sushi.

To the amusement of many fans, she jokingly captioned the pic, ‘I have a full time job… as an accountant’.

The account, which will cost subscribers, $11.99 (£9.28) per month, will apparently see Mia posting ‘SWF [suitable for work] content, kinda’.

Mia elaborated further on what she will and won’t be sharing in a message on her OnlyFans page:

THANK YOU SO F*CKING MUCH for supporting me on this new and exciting platform. I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me, and this is my way of being myself outside the perimeters of conventional social media.

Even though I will not be creating nude content, I am going to be treating this page like my Instagram without terms of service lol. I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good, and I’m just so thankful that y’all are along for this wild ride.

This is all very new to me, I’ve never been on a platform as fan-facing, so any suggestions for improving my presence here is greatly appreciated! I love you!!

Back in July, Mia uploaded an Instagram story that encouraged those who earn money from subscription site such as OnlyFans to file taxes and protect themselves financially.

Mia said:

Ladies, protect yourselves financially!

You’re not a cam girl, you’re a mother-f*cking entrepreneur, and as a business, you shouldn’t be paying taxes on upkeep like hair, nails, gym, clothes, coffee to you the energy to deal with the sh*t you deal with all day.

She added:

Also, hire an accountant. You’re the TALENT and the BOSS. You hustle on OF, Let a professional hustle the IRS for you.

There has recently been much discussion about the ethics of already established celebrities joining OnlyFans, sparking concern that this could have a harmful impact on those who rely upon such sites for income.

Celebrities who have previously signed up to OnlyFans include Cardi B, Blac Chyna and, of course, Bella Thorne, who came under fire after allegedly lying about creating nude content.

