Miley Cyrus Shares Topless Photo To Show Off New Shoes

Alamy/@mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus has taken to Instagram to show off her new pair of luxury sneakers, uploading a series of racy pics.

In one of the photos, the 28-year-old Malibu singer could be seen rocking her new Gucci trainers in nothing but a thong, covering her breasts with her hands during a topless shot.

Captioned, ‘the shoe that sold itself’, the post shows Miley styling out her Gucci Kicks (worth £645), ahead of the Gucci ‘Love Parade’ runway show.

It would appear the raunchy shoot was taken as Miley was getting ready for the glamorous high profile event, with her show-stopping sparkling blue dress clearly visible in the background.

Miley was named as the face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia parfum back in June, a fragrance by creative director Alessandro Michele, and will often sport outfits from the iconic fashion house.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, as per US Magazine, Miley spoke of her affiliation with the brand:

I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant colour, self-expression and unapologetic contradiction. Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment.

It would appear that these latest photos have proven to be a real hit with Miley’s fans, who were quick to praise her daring look.

One admiring person declared that they ‘can’t get enough of this’, while another gushed that Miley was giving out ‘just the vibes I need’.