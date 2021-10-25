MMA Fighter Gets Slammed After Saying He Shut Down A Hooters Girl

@triplek_mma/TikTok

A Hooters waitress has revealed the truth behind an MMA fighter’s claim that he turned her down.

Kareem Kobe Kline recently posted a video to Instagram of him facing off against another fighter ahead of their bout. After their testosterone-packed moment, a nearby staff member taps him on the shoulder and hands him a small piece of paper, which he takes with an unmoved, serious expression on his face.

Advert 10

‘I’m here for business. Shorty gave me a special offer, but I’m a #manonamission,’ he wrote alongside the clip. Alas, he’s been outed on TikTok by the waitress herself.



Abby Skelly posted a TikTok in response to Kline’s video, showing his clip before scrolling down the comments to her own.

‘Ur cute but it was a Hooters coupon,’ she wrote. ‘When men try to get clout by saying they curved you but you were really just doing ur job,’ the caption also reads, alongside a song calling him a loser.

Advert 10

Skelly’s video has been viewed more than one million times, with comments ripping into Kline. ‘LMAO I’d be so embarrassed,’ one user wrote. ‘Literally who is he he doesn’t even have 2k followers and his sister thinks she’s famous by association or something,’ another wrote, referencing his sister who defended him on TikTok but later deleted her videos.

‘A smile does not always translate to expressing my interest! I just enjoy my job and interacting with my customers,’ Skelly also wrote in a comment.

It’s safe to say, Skelly’s viewers have been descending upon Kline’s Instagram. ‘Imagine trying to flex after a girl handed you a coupon!’ one wrote. ‘He made a whole post and it was just a coupon I hope his ego feels better,’ another wrote.

Advert 10

The fighter has since amended his original caption, adding, ‘Welcome TikTokers… y’all so pathetic, you took time out of your day, to look me up, and comment on my profile, get a life.’