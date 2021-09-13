Model Calls Out Photographer After He Told Her To Lose Weight

I am beyond shocked by all the love and support I received for this video. I really didn’t want to post it cause I felt like I might reacted to harsh… but I am not doing this for me. I’m doing it for my younger self who developed and ED cause of people like this who constantly told me what and when I should or shouldn’t eat.

I am doing this for every girl/boy out there who has suffered or is still suffering from an ED, for everyone who has been put down and didn’t feel comfortable speaking up. You are worthy, you CAN and SHOULD defend yourself. My body is perfect not because I am “skinny” but because I am healthy alhamdulillah. I love my body and so should everyone.

May all of you be blessed and get everything your heart desires. Thankyou so much for validating my feelings and making me feel worthy.