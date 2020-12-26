Monolith Made Of Gingerbread Appears In San Francisco On Christmas Day RaemondBW/Twitter

After the string of mysterious appearances across the world, it was only apt that Christmas day would bring the discovery of a festive monolith — one that is made of gingerbread.

Appearing overnight in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park, the edible structure is complete with icing and gumdrops.

Advert 10

The gingerbread monolith was first discovered by an app developer, Ananda Sharma, who found it on his morning run.

Posting a picture to Twitter, he said: ‘Ok who did the gingerbread monolith?’

Sharma told KQED that he smelt the monolith before he saw it: ‘It made me smile. I wonder who did it, and when they put it there?’ he said.

Advert 10

The monolith has been welcomed by city officials, with the park department saying that it won’t be taking it down any time soon.

‘We all deserve a little bit of magic right now,’ general manager Phil Ginsburg told KQED.

‘Looks like a great spot to get baked, we will leave it up until the cookie crumbles,’ he added.

Advert 10

Since news of the monolith broke, it has already had its fair share of visitors, but no one has yet come forward to claim it.

One tweeted: ‘The gingerbread monolith is real. So real that i even watched someone lick it. And then I proceeded to say a prayer for them. On that note, merry monolith!’

The latest discovery pays homage to the infamous Utah monolith, with dozens appearing across the world since it first appeared in the state’s Red Rock desert. It was spotted on November 18 by a helicopter counting bighorn sheep.

The crew reported finding the 12-foot metal object ‘installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock’, with no message or sign to indicate who put it there.

Advert 10

UTAH MONOLITH Utah Bureau of Land Management

Just over a week after it appeared, the state’s Bureau of Land Management announced that the monolith had vanished without a trace.

Since then, more than 70 monoliths have appeared across the world in countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Spain, and Poland.

The gingerbread monolith is one of the few exceptions which have not been made of a silver metal.

Advert 10

On December 6, beachgoers found an eight-foot-tall mirrored monolith on the Isle of Wight.

This was later claimed by a designer named Tom Dunford, who admitted that he had installed the monolith as a tribute to others around the world.

The day after, an even more impressive structure was discovered in Colombia, this time the monolith was gold.

While all prior discoveries have been silver, the monolith’s golden colour has led some residents to believe it is the ‘monolith that controls them all’.