Mum Compares Fake Tan Fail To Ross From Friends
A woman has compared herself to Ross from Friends after her spray tan went drastically wrong.
Derrie Mathews, aged 36, was getting ready for a wedding and decided to go and get the £25 treatment two days before the big day.
However, upon asking her beautician to spray her twice, she did not quite anticipate the final results.
While Mathews had no intentions of her tan becoming quite so dark, the end result was controversial, and has left viewers feeling similarly ‘aghast’ as she did when she woke up the next day.
Mathews requested she be sprayed twice because of her ‘super pale complexion’ and how she is ‘really freckly and white’, however, the results of her tan left her daughter ‘petrified’ at the idea of anyone seeing her, Metro reports.
She said:
You had to leave it on for eight hours and then wash it off after and it was just getting darker and darker and darker.
When the girl did it, my friend was with me, and I was saying, ‘I’m an eight, I’m an eight’ because that’s what Ross says!
However, despite the growing strength of the tan, Mathews still didn’t wash it off, claiming that similarly to Ross, she hadn’t quite understood the tanning procedure, SWNS reports.
While Mathews noted how her husband ‘couldn’t stop laughing’ at her, which she said she ‘fully deserved’, it didn’t stop internet users from comparing the situation to more grave concerns surrounding extreme fake tanning.
People couldn’t help but point out the recent controversy surrounding former Little Mix band member, Jesy Nelson, who came under fire after being accused of Blackfishing in her debut single Boyz.
Mathews claimed that the level of her tan was a genuine mistake and that she felt ‘ridiculous’ and expects an ‘absolute ripping’ from those around her, however, the level of her tan has added to the growing conversation of when fake tanning goes a step too far.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Viral, fake tan, Friends, no-article-matching