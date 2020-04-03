Utah Mum Dresses Toddler Up As Spitting Image Of Tiger King Joe Exotic
A mum has dressed her child up as Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic, and the result is absolutely amazing.
Jennifer Holmes, 38, dressed up her one-year-old son Cavin as the star of the Netflix docuseries, including the iconic mullet as well as a photoshopped moustache and bullet hole tattoos.
The hilarious idea came to the mum of nine while watching the Netflix series.
To recreate his iconic look, Jennifer and hubby Weston, 32, put Cavin in a spray-painted shirt next to two giant stuffed tigers, with a toy gun and some grassy props – and he even did mock coy poses with his finger in his mouth.
Jennifer, from Payson, in Utah, US, said:
Cavin had me laughing so much while I was taking the photos, I couldn’t hold the camera steady. I had tears in my eyes from laughing so hard.
He loved having his hair like that. Funnily enough, even when we were trying to take the clothes off him, he kept grabbing the hair and putting it back on his head.
He just loved the response of everyone laughing at him. We have a crazy household and it’s very funny. They’re the best kids and they got along so well.
Jennifer even dressed her daughter Copelyn up as Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis, Carole Baskin.
The 38-year-old spoke about how much her two children enjoyed dressing up.
She said:
All of the kids are very good at pictures. Cavin obviously loved it.
We tried to take the mullet off him and he was telling my husband to put it back on. He was running around with the gun and tiger all day.
Then we did pictures of Carole Baskin [with Copelyn] too. She was completely up for it and wanting to be famous. In the morning she asked ‘how many likes do I have?’
Not everyone was a fan of Jennifer’s photoshoot, however. She said some ‘not very smart’ critics thought Cavin was holding a real gun, while others even said that by dressing up like polyamorist Joe, her toddler could become gay.
Jennifer said, however, ‘we’ve had mostly positive reactions though, apart from the odd snowflake’.
Let’s hope Jennifer dresses her rest of kids up as other participants from Tiger King so we can see a mini Doc Antle.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Carole Baskin, children, Dress Up, Funny, Joe Exotic, photoshoot, Tiger King, Viral