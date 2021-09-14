Jordan Cheyenne/YouTube

Popular YouTuber and mum Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after being accused of exploiting her child for video likes.

She has been slammed as ‘disturbing’ and ‘disgusting’ after being caught in a clip telling her son to cry for likes.

Advert 10

Cheyenne was trying to capture the perfect thumbnail for her upcoming YouTube video but forgot to edit out the final section, which showed her positioning her son and directing him on how to pose for the camera to get more likes.

Over the past eight years, the California-based mum had built up an impressive following of half a million subscribers to her YouTube channel, on which she vlogs and documents her experiences of being a single mum.

The most recent video, which has now lead to her being ‘cancelled’ by many of her subscribers, was a vlog titled ‘We are heartbroken’, in which Cheyenne and her 9-year-old son, Christian, react to their puppy’s diagnosis of parvovirus – a potentially fatal disease, but can be treated if caught early on.

Advert 10

In failing to trim her video, Cheyenne captured herself repeatedly telling her son to ‘act like you’re crying’ while instructing him to lean in, to which Christian replied, ‘Mum, I AM crying!’

During his sobs, she then snaps at Christian to ‘come closer’ as she carried on posing both him and herself for the perfect thumbnail shot.

The single mum’s followers immediately called her out on the video, to which she responded by deleting the original and reuploading it without the ending.

Mum Faces Backlash After Exploiting Crying Son For YouTube Views

Advert 10

One Reddit user commented, ‘Because obviously, views are more important than your son’s actual feelings. What’s wrong with this woman?’

Another added, ‘What gets me about this is how she’s teaching her son to view emotions as a commodity that can be monetised or weaponised instead of an actual expression of feelings.’

‘This is such a clear example of the sickness of social media’ chimed in another.

Cheyenne later uploaded a YouTube apology video, which has since been taken down. However, Insider managed to capture it in time.

Advert 10

In this new apology clip, Cheyenne admitted her ‘heart dropped’ when she had watched the original video. She added that she was ‘immensely disappointed’ in herself, and admitted that she ‘should never have done that’.

In a statement to Insider, she said, “Getting completely offline, cancelling all videos and monetization, and prioritizing my child are all I care about.’

‘I’m disgusted and horrified at what I did and there is absolutely no excuse. It’s terrible on so many levels. I love my child more than anything and will regret this moment forever,’ she concluded.

Advert 10