Mum Mortified After Son Shares His Naked Painting Of Her In School Assembly

Nikki Britton/Facebook

A mum has been left well and truly red-faced after her son shared his naked painting of her to his entire school assembly.

After doing a big sort out of the house, mum Nikki Britton came across an interesting piece of work.

Jack, Nikki’s son, had painted a picture of his mum with brown hair, a big smile, a pair of shoes and, well, nothing much else on.

Taking to the Facebook group, Family Lowdown Tips & Ideas, she wrote, ‘So after a recent clear out, I came across this masterpiece that my lovely son had painted of me when he was in infant school.’

Nikki Britton/Facebook

Britton continued, ‘The first time I saw it was in his class assembly, where my little Picasso proudly showed the whole school, including the parents.’

‘I could hear the mumbles of laughter and wanted the ground to swallow me up!’, the mum posted on the Facebook group.

She went on to say that when she asked Jack about the naked painting, his reply was simply ‘I didn’t have time to paint any clothes on you.’

Britton concluded the hilarious post with, ‘Aren’t children just wonderful!’

Nikki Britton/Facebook

Following the post, many members of the Facebook group found the whole situation side-splitting and gave their views on the ‘masterpiece’.

‘At least you were wearing shoes so not completely naked!’ pointed out one member, while another chimed in with, ‘It’s the look in your eyes that really gets me.’

‘You need to frame that and have it on display,’ joked a third.

While Jack was clearly very proud of his artistic accomplishments, Nikki was left wanting the ground to ‘swallow’ her up.

