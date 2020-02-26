Mum Warns Against TikTok ‘Skull-Breaker’ Challenge That Hospitalised Her Son

I really contemplated posting this, but I feel there needs to be awareness of this malicious cruel viral prank.

On Wednesday my son was asked to do a jumping contest with his two ‘friends’, when he jumped up, the two boys kicked him, as hard as they could, so his legs flew out in front of him.

He landed hard flat on his back and head, as he struggled to get up he lost consciousness, he fell forward landing on his face.

The school monitor ran to his side, all the while the two boys were snickering and laughing as his stiff unconscious body lay on the asphalt.

Fast forward at the hospital, he has a head injury, stitches in his face, severe cuts inside his mouth and two front teeth I have to keep on eye on. This apparently is a Tik Tok viral prank being filmed and gaining likes on social media.