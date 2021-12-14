Mum Who Hired The Grinch To Destroy Her House Deeply Regrets It After The Grinch Left Her House Destroyed

Alamy/Laura Magill/Facebook

A mum hired ‘the Grinch’ to visit her house for Christmas – but it went very, very wrong.

Mother-of-two Laura Magill recently caught sight of an advert for the Grinch to come to your home and see your kids. At first, she thought it was a great idea, and chased up the green grouch for a booking.

For the small price of £85, she was told the actor would come in, ‘mess the kids’ beds, have a pillow fight and put toilet roll around your Christmas tree’, as well as taking a few photos at the end. Instead, she got destruction.

Screenshots of Laura’s hilarious Facebook post were shared to Twitter by @cafucatfood, who wrote, ‘Maybe the funniest thing iv ever seen in my life.’

The Grinch didn’t just cause a slight mess; he left the place in disarray. ‘Every single bit of party food cupcakes threw all over the place tree decorations BROKE!!’ Laura complained.

‘Fairy up liquid poured on my kitchen floor eggs smashed and a full bottle of juice poured over my floor and SON!!! Kids new onise [sic] ruined Highly highly DO NOT recommend… mailed and complained no reply. Grinch defo came stole Christmas… never been so disgusted in my life!!!’ she continued.

Laura shared a photo of the spread put out for the Grinch coming, made up of sweets, cookies, crisps, popcorn chicken and other delicious snacks. In the next images, her living room is covered in all sorts of crumbs and debris, and her son has a face like a Jackson Pollock – that said, he looks like he had a whale of a time.

While most people have some sympathy for Laura, others have made a good point. ‘Paid for the Grinch, got the Grinch. No pleasing some people,’ one wrote. ‘Regardless, paying someone £85 to mess up your house wtf is wrong with people,’ another commented.

‘Imagine going into somebody’s house getting paid £85 and you dash cupcakes and sausage rolls at a 60 inch tv,’ a third wrote. ‘Some bloke dressed as the Grinch literally rocked up, trashed the joint and then got paid for it… this is the best thing ever!’ another wrote.