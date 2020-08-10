Mysterious 400ft Ice Ship Discovered In Iceberg By Google Earth Users MrMBB333/YouTube

Conspiracy theorists have been having a field day after a Google Earth user pointed out a mysterious, 400-foot ‘ice ship’ lying 100 miles off the coast of Antarctica.

Some people actually believe the ‘ship’ will be used to transport the world’s elite in the event of a global disaster, so if the rich and famous suddenly disappear, we know where to look.

News of the mysterious discovery was shared by YouTuber MrMBB333, who describes himself as an ‘Earth Watchman’. In a video shared on Friday, August 7, the host directed viewers to an iceberg lying south of New Zealand.

Check out what he found below:

After discussing another patch of ice which he claims shows evidence of walls, entryways and a place to park vehicles, MrMBB333 lead Google Earth to a mound of ice which appears to rise up from the otherwise snow-covered landscape.

As he switched to a 3D view of the scene, the mound took on the shape of a ship, with a line of windows, multiple decks and chimneys.

Discussing the finding, he commented:

You look down on it and it looks like the outline of a ship. This measures 400ft long, whatever that looks like, it looks like a ship. An ice ship if you want to call it – a 400ft yacht just sitting there off the coast of Antarctica.

YouTuber finds ice ship in Antarctica MrMBB333/YouTube

It must be noted that the formation resembles the side of a ship when it’s being looked at from above, suggesting that if there actually was a vessel there, it would be on its side.

It would require quite a bit of work to hoist it upright and to get it away from the ice-covered land around it, but that didn’t stop people speculating about what the ‘ship’ was doing there.

One YouTube user wrote:

I was tolf [sic] a couple of years ago that there are ships built underground somewhere on upper east coast (like the ones in the movie 2012) to save the rich and powerful when canary islands get hit with massive earthquake that will take out east coast.

YouTuber finds ice ship in Antarctica MrMBB333/YouTube

Other people suggested there was a shipwreck under the ice causing the formation, while some speculated the YouTuber might have found Noah’s Ark.

Theories included government cover-ups, the Bermuda Triangle and military involvement, though some viewers said the sightings were simply down to shadows, melting icebergs and mountains.

We may never know for sure what the YouTuber found, but I’ve no doubt the theories will keep on coming.