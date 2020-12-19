Naked Man Wearing Only A Panda Head Filmed Rollerblading On Highway Caters

A naked man wearing nothing but a giant panda head has been filmed rollerblading down a highway in Ohio.

The bizarre incident, which occurred on December 15, was caught on video. The footage shows him zooming down the eight-lane highway at an impressive speed.

Advert 10

Adding to his outlandish appearance, he also seemed to be clutching what at first looks like a golf club.

A closer look reveals that he is holding a selfie stick to capture himself on the highway, because if you’re going to rollerblade naked down a highway, you’re going to need a selfie…

Check out the bizarre incident here:

Advert 10

One motorist, Dijon Revels, who captured the scene, can be heard saying: ‘This motherf*cker’s on the freeway naked!’

The panda head-wearing man is honked at by several drivers on the road concerned for his safety as he races alongside the vehicles.

Keeping to the hard shoulder, he continues to glide down the road.

The man’s identity is not yet known, according to authorities. An official from the Ohio Department of Transportation told WTRF-TV that they were most concerned by his choice of transport.

Advert 10

Caters

‘Pedestrians are not permitted on interstate highways. There are signs posted at all the entrance ramps. This is a safety issue,’ the department said.

The video has since been reposted to social media, where users are both amused and shocked by the footage: ‘Sometimes you gotta do crazy sh*t to stay sane,’ one person said.

Another was impressed by the man’s speed, commenting: ‘So we just gone ignore the fact that he is keeping up with the pace of traffic?’

Advert 10

Another said: ‘I’m surprised it’s Ohio, that screams Florida man.’