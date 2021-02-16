NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Leaves Daytona 500 In Middle Of Race To Go On McDonald’s Run

CGRTeams/Twitter

Taking an early lunch break at work to hop to the nearest McDonald’s is one thing, but skipping out for a Big Mac when you’re in the middle of driving in one of the most famous racing events in the world is a whole new level.

Unbelievably, that’s exactly what one NASCAR driver did when he found himself parked up during a rain delay at the prestigious Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 14. Ross Chastain, who was driving in the event for Chip Ganassi Racing, made the impromptu fast food run after the legendary race was delayed as a massive rainstorm passed over the Florida speedway circuit.

After hopping out his car when the race was red flagged just 15 laps in, Chastain quickly realised he wouldn’t be getting back out on track any time soon. Rather than sit twiddling his thumbs for several hours, he decided to leave the racetrack altogether to grab a bite to eat.

As tempting as it must have been to take his actual race car for a spin through the drive-thru, Chastain headed to a nearby McDonald’s in his own car to grab some food for himself and his crew. Still wearing his green race suit, he decided to film the McDonald’s workers’ reactions to seeing an actual NASCAR driver pull up midway through the biggest race of the year, and it’s fair to say his arrival was pretty unexpected.

As he pulls up to the window, a surprised worker screams and asks him, ‘Did you just come from the racetrack?!’ before calling over her co-workers to take a look, saying, ‘This is my first time meeting a race car driver.’ Chastain shows off his McDonald’s baseball cap and explains that he races in a car that’s sponsored by the fast food giant, adding, ‘We’re racing whenever it stops raining.’

Perhaps conscious of the fact that he doesn’t want to be getting back in the car with a food baby, Chastain limits himself to a hot fudge sundae, but makes sure to get a whole lot of food to bring back to his crew, asking the worker for ‘six of everything’. After returning the to the speedway, he posted a photo of his crew tucking into some well-deserved chicken nuggets, with the caption, ‘It’s Nugget Szn.’

Luckily for Chastain, he was in no danger of missing the race, with the restart ending up delayed for almost six hours. And when they did get back underway, the McDonald’s trip clearly gave the driver some extra fuel, as he drove his #42 car to a 7th place finish out of a field of 44.