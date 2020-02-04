Nevada Teen Who Stopped Shaving Say Body Hair Makes Her Feel ‘Empowered’

I felt inspired and soon experimented with growing out my own body hair. I love it. It was frightening to say the least.

Lifting my armpits in public at first was scary. The stubble was uncomfortable during the first few weeks, yet I can hardly even remember that period because now my hair is long and soft.

But I was able to get past that stage of prickly itchiness. With each new day my hair began to get softer. I grew a very personal connection for my own body. I felt this intense awareness because I no longer felt numb to the atmosphere around me.