New Jersey Mum Accuses Landlord Of Stripping Flat Bare And Throwing Father’s Ashes In Bin
A mother from New Jersey has accused her landlord of stripping her flat bare and chucking her father’s ashes in the bin.
In a TikTok video, 22-year-old Kayla Lacara explained how she had returned from holiday to find that all her furniture and belongings had been removed, right down to the food in the fridge.
Heading out to the dumpster to see if she could find any of her stuff, Kayla could see that her daughter’s high chair had been cruelly tossed in the trash. After looking further into the dumpster, Kayla made a truly shocking discovery.
Kayla revealed:
I went dumpster diving, and I found my dad’s urn, with all of my dad’s ashes all over the floor, sticking to the bottom of the dumpster.
Kayla’s dad sadly passed away in December at the age of just 50 years old, and the landlord had opted to leave behind the prayer card bearing his photograph.
Kayla moved into the apartment last year, along with her boyfriend and their one year-old daughter. They’d spotted a Facebook advertisement for a short-term six-month lease, which suited the young family well, and had paid the rent right up until the end of March.
However, they had no idea that the landlord had been allegedly sub-letting the apartment without the owner knowing, having lived in the apartment herself for a decade. The sub-letter had allegedly bought a house and was apparently attempting to get out of the lease early and get her security deposit back.
On February 22, Kayla and her family took a short break to Mexico, posting about their holiday on Instagram.
After the landlord spotted this, Kayla claimed she sent her a text informing her that she had to be out of the apartment by that very weekend, allegedly threatening that she would leave all her possessions outside.
After reporting the alleged threats to Brick Police Department, Kayla was reassured that what the landlord – who is apparently also a teacher – was suggesting was illegal.
However, when she returned home, the apartment had been completely emptied, with the landlord having allegedly chucked out ‘literally anything you could think of’, including her baby’s crib and toys.
Writing on their Gofundme page, which has raised more than $3,000 at the time of writing, Kayla said:
Every room is wiped out clean they even took the handles off every door knob (when I tell you everything is gone it looks like it’s a brand new apartment ready to be moved into).
ON TOP of my entire apartment being robbed, this lady took my fathers ashes who just passed away December 10th of 2020 and poured them into a trash bin outside of our apartment complex.
I’m 22 years old and this woman took my entire life from me. The law is doing its best to give me the justice we deserve but we’re starting from the bottom, and it can take months or maybe even longer to recover our items.
As reported by TooFab, the building owner is reportedly now seeking an eviction notice, and will be renting out the apartment to a new tenant next month. Kayla and her family are still living in the empty apartment for now, and have nowhere else to go.
Kayla believes the landlord could get charged for burglary and made to pay restitution under a court ordered. However, under New Jersey law, this is reportedly considered nearly impossible for the victim to collect.
You can donate to the family’s Gofundme page here.
