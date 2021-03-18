New Jersey Mum Accuses Landlord Of Stripping Flat Bare And Throwing Father’s Ashes In Bin

Every room is wiped out clean they even took the handles off every door knob (when I tell you everything is gone it looks like it’s a brand new apartment ready to be moved into).

ON TOP of my entire apartment being robbed, this lady took my fathers ashes who just passed away December 10th of 2020 and poured them into a trash bin outside of our apartment complex.

I’m 22 years old and this woman took my entire life from me. The law is doing its best to give me the justice we deserve but we’re starting from the bottom, and it can take months or maybe even longer to recover our items.