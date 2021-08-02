New Pro-Trump Social Network Flooded With Terrorist Propaganda, Reports Say

PA Images





Jihadists have flooded a new pro-Trump social media network with terrorist propaganda, reports say.

GETTR was launched by Trump supporters early last month in an effort led by his former spokesperson, Jason Miller. It has been billed as an alternative to mainstream social media sites, which have mostly banned Trump for continuously spreading harmful misinformation.

As per its mission statement, GETTR is committed to ‘fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas’. However, it would seem that not everything has gone to plan.



Indeed, it would appear extremists have been ‘very quick to exploit GETTR’, as told to Politico by Moustafa Ayad, the executive director for Africa, the Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD).

Founded in 2006, the ISD is a think tank dedicated to innovating real-world responses to extremism. Ayad was the first expert to discover the jihadi accounts and has gone on to share his findings.

Ayad told Politico:

On Facebook, there was on one of these accounts that I follow that is known to be Islamic State, which said ‘Oh, Trump announced his new platform. Inshallah, all the mujahideen will exploit that platform’. The next day, there were at least 15 accounts on GETTR that were Islamic State.



Mere days after GETTR’s launch, Islamic State supporters reportedly started asking followers on other social networks to join up.

For example, on July 6, the following post appeared on a pro-Islamic State Facebook page:

If this app reaches the expected success, which is mostly probable, it should be adopted by followers and occupied in order to regain the glory of Twitter, may God prevail.

Terrorists find it more difficult to spread their hate via the usual social media platforms due to rules and regulations surrounding hate speech and extremist material.

Reports say that some of the posts have included graphic videos of beheadings and memes promoting violence against the West.



It would appear that some of the jihadi posts from early July had been removed from GETTR, which outlines in its terms and conditions how offensive and illegal content, including terrorism-related content, may be taken down.

It’s understood that Trump is not directly involved in the platform, and has not signed up for an account at the time of writing.