News Anchor Shocks Viewers By Calmly Catching Front Tooth Falling Out Live On-Air

A news anchor from the Ukraine has shown impressive poise after calmly catching her front tooth live on air, before continuing with the broadcast.

We’ve all experienced a bit of an unexpected bodily mishap at work, with nosebleeds or sudden coughing fits forcing us to do an awkward run to the loos.

However, TSN reporter Marichka Padalko handled the situation like a pro. Without so much as a flinch, she neatly – and very discretely – caught her tooth in the palm of her hand before seamlessly continuing to read the news.

You can check out Marichka’s admirable professionalism in the following clip:

Taking to Instagram after the footage began being circulated online, Marichka noted that this was ‘probably my most curious experience in twenty years as a presenter’.

She noted that this was a more curious incident than when she saw footage of her husband’s detention live on air, following a protest near the Kyiv City Council.

Marichka said:

Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable.

Marichka wrote that her colleague Nata Goncharova had messaged her to say ‘you reacted as if you were losing your teeth every day’. To this she quipped, ‘no, not every day’.

As per Marichka’s post, the loose tooth was due to a dental problem which arose ten years back, following a wince-inducing incident with her young daughter and an alarm clock.

While swinging around the heavy alarm clock as if it was a toy, Marichka’s daughter accidentally whacked her mother on the mouth whilst she slept. No doubt a thoroughly unpleasant way to wake up.

Recently, Marichka opted to have a ‘radical repair’, however forgot her dentist’s caution about biting on hard food until the treatment ended. This is when the televised dental dilemma took place.

Marichka had believed the incident would go unnoticed, and admitted she had ‘underestimated the attention of our viewers’.

She added:

Throughout this story, I was personally impressed by the amount of support I received) – both in the comments and in personal messages. Friends, thank you very much.

Ever the professional, Marichka signed off the post with a little advice, stating:

In any situation, keep calm.

The clip reportedly went viral after being shared by blogger @ekulka. From there, it quickly spread to publications far beyond the Ukraine, with people all over the world left impressed by Marichka second-to-none composure.