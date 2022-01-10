unilad
Nigel Farage Defends Molly-Mae Hague’s ’24 Hours In A Day’ Comments

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Jan 2022 11:20
Nigel Farage Defends Molly-Mae Hague's '24 Hours In A Day' CommentsAlamy/The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Nigel Farage has defended Molly-Mae Hague amid the backlash to her claims about everyone having the same 24 hours in a day.

The former Love Island contestant, also the creative director of Pretty Little Thing, continues to be the subject of controversy online following her comments on The Diary of a CEO podcast, hosted by Dragons’ Den’s Steven Bartlett.

Hague said, ‘Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in a day that we did. And literally… you’re given one life, and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.’ Her claims were branded ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘individualist’, but she’s now seen some support from the former UKIP leader.

You can watch it here:

Speaking in a video posted to Thrillz, a company that offers personalised videos from celebrities, Farage said Hague ‘has done well’.

‘Her comment that we all have the same 24 hours every day, what’s she saying? She’s saying that any of us – if we work hard, have a bit of luck, and have got ability, regardless of our backgrounds, regardless of who we are – can go out there in the world and succeed,’ he continued.

‘It’s all about having dreams, having ambitions. Yeah sure, not everyone can make it. But for goodness sake, in criticising Molly-Mae you’re taking away people’s dreams. Don’t do that… Molly-Mae is on the right track.’

Love Island co-star Shaughna Phillips also voiced her support, while conceding it’s likely Hague will regret her comments in time. ‘We all say things when we’re younger and look back and think ‘well that was stupid’ lol. No shade, I wanna live in her bubble,’ she wrote, which was quickly criticised by fellow Island-er Maura Higgins, accusing her of contributing to the pile-on.

Despite the majority of social media taking issue with her claims, Hague’s representatives defended her in a lengthy statement.

‘She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life,’ it noted, while also arguing that sentiments like ‘if you are homeless buy a house’ were ‘not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation’.

The backlash also intensified when a clip from a previous YouTube video resurfaced, showing Hague preparing for a shift in the Pretty Little Thing factory and appearing shocked at the hours she was working.

