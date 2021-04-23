Nobody Can Believe This Man Is A Grandfather At 39

carlpaoli/TikTok

A TikToker is a grandfather at 39, and his 58,000 followers can’t wrap their heads around it.

Carl Paoli shared a video at the beginning of the month where he could be seen taking a baby bottle to his wife, who was holding a baby.

While many would presume that the baby was his, Carl captioned the clip, ‘The finest for the finest #grandpalife,’ leaving everyone to beg the question of Carl’s age and how on earth he was a grandpa already.

One TikTok user commented, ‘This blew my mind because I literally thought (from no other data than watching your movement on TikTok) that you were 25!’, while someone else simply wrote, ‘Wait, grandpa?’.

Someone eventually plucked up the courage to ask Carl his actual age, which he later revealed was only 39.

The question directed at the TikToker read, ‘So curious of your age. Since you revealed you’re a grandparent. I am sure you look much younger than you are.’

Responding to the question in another TikTok video, Carl explained how he came to be a grandpa so young.

He said:

The reason I’m a grandpa at the ripe age of 39 is because my wife and I became foster parents to a teenager who later on, when she turned 17, we adopted. And now she is almost 23 and she’s the mother of a beautiful little boy, thus making us grandparents.

Carl continued to gush about his grandson and how much he enjoys being a grandparent, saying, ‘We’re getting to enjoy some of the most special moments of our lives.’

Since sharing the video on Tuesday, April 20, more than one million people have watched the clip, 255,000 of whom liked it. It’s also accumulated over 1,500 comments, many of which applauded Carl and his wife for adopting a teenager.

One person wrote, ‘Omg! I love you for adopting an older foster kid. That’s my dream’.

Another TikToker commented, ‘Teens rarely get adopted since everyone feels like they’re “damaged” when that isn’t true. She’s beautiful. The baby is beautiful.’

Carl replied to the comment describing his daughter and grandson as ‘a gift’, and while everyone says his daughter is the lucky one to have them, Carl said that he and his wife are ‘the lucky ones’.

I’m not crying, you are.