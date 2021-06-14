Nobody Is Getting This Maths Puzzle Right

UNILAD/Warner Bros.

Yes, I’m here to ruin your day with a maths puzzle you’ll probably get wrong.

Every now and then, some random equation or puzzle pops up on our news feeds. I’m a writer, so mathematics wasn’t really my specialty back in school – but every single time, I let myself get bothered by them, either because I’m so sure I’m right, or don’t understand how I could possibly be wrong.

Fortunately, this one has little to do with algebra or the order of working out brackets, as you may have seen before. It’s really quite simple: just count the triangles.

Shared earlier this year by Longevity Box, with the original version posted by Doctor ASKY in 2017, the puzzle asks you to do one thing: count the number of triangles within a big triangle, which is also one of the triangles. Go on, have a count, see where you get to.

Got your answer? Good, but before we get on to the correct one, let’s see what others have said. Among the many, many answers, some believe there’s eight triangles, others believe there’s 18, which is easily the most common answer… among the incorrect ones. Some have suggested four, but come on, surely you know that’s too low.

Some users took issue with the puzzle altogether. ‘What has counting triangles got to do with math? Recognising triangles and counting them is not a math problem – any more than recognising and counting cows,’ one wrote.

‘Geometry has been considered a branch of mathematics for as long as I can remember. At least that’s what I was taught where and when I went to school. I count 10 triangles,’ another commented.

Are you ready to find out the correct answer? Here we go… it’s 24. That’s right, 24 ruddy triangles, all in one triangle. Exclaiming, ‘What!’ at your screen? You’re probably forensically counting them again. Maybe you’ll arrive at 24, or perhaps you’ll be stuck behind the wall of your original answer. Well, you may be blind now, but soon you will see.

Of course, you could just do what this user did: ‘I didn’t waste my time. I just open the comment and and joined the race of 24. In as much I got the sum right, that’s all that matter. So it’s 24! Yes! 24 final answer,’ they wrote.

‘There’s 24 triangles. They’re all so hard to keep track of I kept on getting lost and having to restart,’ another wrote.

