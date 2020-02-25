North Carolina Reporter Accidentally Turns On Facebook Filters Before Going Live

Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator. The photographer I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces.

He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away. I didn’t realise it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces. My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go.