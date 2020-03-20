Nurse Breaks Down In Tears At Empty Supermarket Shelves After ’48-Hour Shift’

So I’ve just come out the supermarket. There’s no fruit and veg… I had a little cry in there. I’m a critical care nurse and I’ve just finished 48 hours of work and I just wanted to get some stuff in for the next 48 hours.

There’s no fruit, there’s no vegetables and I just don’t know how I’m supposed to stay healthy. Those people who are just stripping the shelves have basic foods you just need to stop it because it’s people like me that are going to be looking after you when you are at your lowest and just stop it, please.