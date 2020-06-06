Officials Respond To Video Showing Oregon Police Officer Advising Armed White Men How To Avoid Arrest

This community is hurting, like many others in our nation, and our job is to make you feel safe and secure.

We are living in unprecedented times… [This is] the first time the city of Salem has instituted a curfew, the first time Salem police officers have deployed gas…

A streaming video many of you have seen has resulted in phone calls and emails decrying the words which were spoken by one of our officers.

The message we have received is a concern that we are treating people differently. For that I tell you, I am sorry.