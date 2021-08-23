OnlyFans Issue Statement To Sex Workers Following Ban On Sexual Content

PA/@levijedmurphy/Instagram

OnlyFans has issued a direct statement to sex workers, days after it announced the platform will be implementing a ban on sexual content.

From October 1 onwards, ‘any content containing sexually explicit conduct’ will be banned in accordance with new guidelines.

Advert 10

This is part of OnlyFans’ drive to focus on more mainstream content creators, including fitness experts, musicians and chefs. However, many feel that sex content creators, who helped build the platform to its prominent status today, have been sorely let down by this decision.

PA Images

There are concerns that banning pornographic content from OnlyFans will threaten the livelihoods of sex workers, forcing them into potentially unsafe situations.

Speaking with The Guardian, online sex worker and co-chair of the Adult Industry Laborers and Artists Association Mary Moody said:

Advert 10

This change will put workers on the street who could otherwise afford rent, it will starve the children of sex workers who could otherwise afford to feed them, and it will force workers currently working remotely online into riskier street-based sex work.

Now OnlyFans has tweeted a message of solidarity to sex workers, stating that ‘the OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you’.

The statement, which includes the hashtag #SexWorkIsWork, continues:

The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you. We are working around the clock to come up with solutions.

Advert 10

However, many feel this statement simply isn’t enough for sex workers who are now concerned about bringing in an income going forward.

One content creator tweeted, ‘So instead of dropping Visa/MC you chose to drop us, the people who built your platform. You NEVER promoted us, only random fitness instructors and celebrities. WE brought the traffic. And you kicked us to the curb instead of standing up for us against the payment services.’

Meanwhile, another wrote, ‘You never once acknowledged we even existed. You’ve been trying to distance yourself from us. You don’t support us. Those changes don’t help us if we can’t do our jobs on there. You took out money & then left us. But it’s ok – we will make another company billions instead of you.’

Advert 10

As reported by the New Statesman, OnlyFans has brought in more than $2 billion worth of sales from seven million users wanting to browse adult content. Many have therefore questioned why the site would turn its back on such a lucrative group of content creators.

In a previous statement about the ban, OnlyFans explained that these changes were made in order ‘to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers’.