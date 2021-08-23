unilad
Advert

OnlyFans Issue Statement To Sex Workers Following Ban On Sexual Content

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Aug 2021 12:18
OnlyFans Issue Statement To Sex Workers Following Ban On Sexual ContentPA/@levijedmurphy/Instagram

OnlyFans has issued a direct statement to sex workers, days after it announced the platform will be implementing a ban on sexual content.

From October 1 onwards, ‘any content containing sexually explicit conduct’ will be banned in accordance with new guidelines.

Advert

This is part of OnlyFans’ drive to focus on more mainstream content creators, including fitness experts, musicians and chefs. However, many feel that sex content creators, who helped build the platform to its prominent status today, have been sorely let down by this decision.

OnlyFans (PA Images)PA Images

There are concerns that banning pornographic content from OnlyFans will threaten the livelihoods of sex workers, forcing them into potentially unsafe situations.

Speaking with The Guardian, online sex worker and co-chair of the Adult Industry Laborers and Artists Association Mary Moody said:

Advert

This change will put workers on the street who could otherwise afford rent, it will starve the children of sex workers who could otherwise afford to feed them, and it will force workers currently working remotely online into riskier street-based sex work.

Now OnlyFans has tweeted a message of solidarity to sex workers, stating that ‘the OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you’.

The statement, which includes the hashtag #SexWorkIsWork, continues:

The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you.

We are working around the clock to come up with solutions.

Advert

However, many feel this statement simply isn’t enough for sex workers who are now concerned about bringing in an income going forward.

One content creator tweeted, ‘So instead of dropping Visa/MC you chose to drop us, the people who built your platform. You NEVER promoted us, only random fitness instructors and celebrities. WE brought the traffic. And you kicked us to the curb instead of standing up for us against the payment services.’

Meanwhile, another wrote, ‘You never once acknowledged we even existed. You’ve been trying to distance yourself from us. You don’t support us. Those changes don’t help us if we can’t do our jobs on there. You took out money & then left us. But it’s ok – we will make another company billions instead of you.’

Advert

As reported by the New Statesman, OnlyFans has brought in more than $2 billion worth of sales from seven million users wanting to browse adult content. Many have therefore questioned why the site would turn its back on such a lucrative group of content creators.

In a previous statement about the ban, OnlyFans explained that these changes were made in order ‘to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

How Your Netflix Binges Are Negatively Impacting The Environment
Film and TV

How Your Netflix Binges Are Negatively Impacting The Environment

Man Divides Opinion After He Creates A ’Forbes Friends List’ Comparing His Friends Wealth
Life

Man Divides Opinion After He Creates A ’Forbes Friends List’ Comparing His Friends Wealth

Greta Thunberg Accuses The UK Government Of Lying About Their Climate Change Progression
News

Greta Thunberg Accuses The UK Government Of Lying About Their Climate Change Progression

Referee Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Gun During Football Match
News

Referee Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Gun During Football Match

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, no-article-matching, Now, OnlyFans, sex workers

Credits

OnlyFans/Twitter and 2 others

  1. OnlyFans/Twitter

    @OnlyFans

  2. The Guardian

    OnlyFans ban on sexually explicit content will endanger lives, say US sex workers

  3. New Statesman

    OnlyFans is abandoning the sex workers who made the platform a success

 