OnlyFans Stars Switching Platforms Leads To Crash Of Fansly Website

@Twitch_Pink/Twitter/@realFansly/Twitter

OnlyFans creators have been flooding a new platform in the wake of its impending ban on pornography.

From October 1, users will be prohibited from posting ‘any content containing sexually-explicit conduct’, with the exception of nudes. Sex workers make up the majority of its creators, relying on it for a steady income, particularly over the past year.

The news was met with huge backlash all across the world, with people branding it an infringement on freedom and criticising the move for threatening livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Fansly has seen a massive uptick in usage. Describing itself as a ‘free and paid social network by creators for creators’, it’s seen thousands of applications in recent days amid the OnlyFans controversy.

‘We have all hands on deck working on verifying creators as we’re receiving 4,000 applications an hour now. Back log of applications is about a day currently and support tickets is even longer. Expanding our team to handle the volume is our #1 priority now. Please bare with us,’ its Twitter account wrote.

Fansly also offers the ability to send mass messages instantly and 24/7 support, as well as being sex worker and SFW-friendly and protecting creators from chargebacks.

However, while it may be experiencing a surge in creators, it’s not happy about the original platform’s decision. ‘Honestly hoping the OnlyFans news isn’t true, creators losing their income and subscriber base with less than a two-month notice sucks,’ it tweeted.

‘We want to grow because our site is more feature rich, more secure, and has better support not because creators are forced to use it.’

The move by OnlyFans appears to follow a BBC investigation, which allegedly showed lenience towards creators posting banned content, as well as underage explicit content, which gave rise to concerns from banks and payment processors like Visa and Mastercard.

‘The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you. We are working around the clock to come up with solutions,’ the company wrote in response to complaints.