Parents Issue 18-Year-Old Son With ‘Heartbreaking’ Eviction Notice

An 18-year-old lad still in 11th grade was forced to sign an eviction notice issued to him by his parents.

A pic of the eviction notice written by the kid’s mother and step-father was posted to r/InsaneParents on Wednesday detailing the awful position a kid has found himself in.

The 18-year-old was served with a ’30 day notice of eviction of bedroom/60 day notice of eviction of current residency’ which detailed the awful conditions he was expected to live in including limited bathroom access.

He was forced to sign it. His sister, a minor, acted as witness.

The undoubtedly not in any way legally binding document reads:

This is a 30 day eviction notice effective 8 day of June 2019, of a separate room located in the basement of [redacted]. You will have access to the spare couch in the current playroom and you will have access to the master suite bathroom for hygiene use once a day and the half bath located by the kitchen throughout the evening. • You have 3 days to clean out your current room with items you want now, want to save for later, and stuff you cant to get rid of. • You are not to go downstairs to aforementioned bedroom or upstairs at any time without prior permission once the eviction takes place. • You are not allowed to harm yourself in any way or this contract is voided and you will be escorted from the property permanently. You are to treat all members of the current household with repect in a non threatening manner. At any time if a threat/harm is received from you to a family member of the current household, this contract will be voided and you will be escorted from the property permanently. • You must consistently be seeking employment by leaving the property starting at 9:00am until 10:00pm daily unless otherwise communicated by a parent. Due to the celebration of the Sabbath, you will have a free day every Saturday starting at 6:00pm on Friday to 6:00pm on Saturday. • You have 60 days to save enough money to move into your own place. After 60 days, you must show why you cannot move out or you will be evicted from the property.

Fortunately the kid was able to move in with his next door neighbours.

The Reddit thread has opened a dialogue of people sharing their experiences of dealing with shitty parents and their thoughts on the legality of the contract.

The original poster u/cocktailfantasy, whose parents took the kid in question in, gave more details of the lad’s ordeal, saying that he was made to sleep outside when he came home at 10pm per the contract.

They noted the section about self harm was written because the child tried to take his life due to his family situation.

After moving out, it seems life has only got better for the 18-year-old. u/cocktailfantasy who now lives in the city wrote:

Last I heard, my parents are teaching him how to drive! They’re also helping him get his grades up. As far as dealing with the issue itself, not so sure. I personally don’t know much about him since I moved to a big city, but I’m on a bus rn to visit the fam and excited to meet my new unofficial brother.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000. If you are a child seeking advice and support call Childline for free on 0800 1111.