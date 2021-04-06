Parents Share Their Kid’s Creepy Past Life Memories

Universal Pictures/Megan/Flickr

Parents are sharing some of the spookiest stories they’ve been told by their children who can apparently recall creepy memories from their ‘past lives’.

The conversation started after one Reddit user, u/TapiocaTuesday, asked parents to disclose the ‘spooky “past life” memory’ their children had told them.

The thread, which was posted yesterday, April 5, already has more than 10,000 comments. We had to read some of the most bone-chilling recounts, so now you do too.

‘My grandma has a story from when my dad was 2-3 years old. He told her once that he was almost born before but was too sick and died and had to come back later.

‘Turns out my grandma had at least 1 miscarriage before he was born that was likely due to birth defects caused by a medication she had been taking at the time,’ one user wrote.

Another recalled the story of a friend’s little sister, who was adamant she had been to a skiing village the family was visiting despite them never having been there before.

‘The whole family was out for dinner at a restaurant in a skiing village which they recently bought a cottage near. My friend’s little sister as soon as they walked in said “I know this place. My mother and I used to paint here.” To which her mother replied “We’ve never been here before, what do you mean?” she replied with “No. My mother from before. We used to paint here all the time“,’ the user explained.

Pixabay

They continued: ‘The family was obviously a little freaked out but didn’t think much of it as she was pretty young and they figured just messing around.’

Things took a creepy turn when the family later spoke to a waitress.

‘The little girl again adamantly mentioned how she used to paint there and the waitress revealed that it in fact was an art studio for many years in the 1900s but had been converted sometime in the early 2000s into a restaurant. Needless to say the entire table, waitress included, got goosebumps and were at a loss for words,’ the user said.

Another parent said they named their son after his grandfather, who passed away three years before he was born.

‘My father pumped gas at a local gas station for years. My son saw one of the oil trucks drive by one day and proceeded to talk about how he was pumping gas at the gas station. It weirded me right out cause we never talked about that before. He’s only 3 years old,’ the user said.

Pixabay

One user shared a story her younger brother would often tell as a child.

‘My little brother when he was little said that he was in the jungle saving animals and one day he had to decide if he would stay with the animals or come live with us. He chose us, but reminded my mom that he couldn’t stay forever. Just for a little while. He passed this last January at 26 years old,’ the user wrote.

Another explained how their younger brother can recall memories of their pet cat, who passed away about a year before he was born.

‘I had a brother pass away from brain cancer. At the time we had a cat who was a calico and just sort of knew he was battling something. She was really mean to most people but with him she was gentle. He would grab her paws and she would just let it happen,’ the user said.

‘Well about three years after he passed my parents had another child. Another boy. He was about three when he told my parents about the white, brown and black cat that used to let him grab her paws. She had died about a year before he was born,’ they explained.