Passengers Cheer As Woman Who Broke Into Capitol Is Removed From Plane tjspencerjacques/TikTok

Passengers on a US flight have been filmed cheering as a woman who allegedly stormed the Capitol building was removed from the plane.

TikTok user TJ Spencer Jacques shared footage of the moment the unidentified woman made her way down the aisle of the Delta plane after being found to be on the ‘no fly’ list.

The woman is thought to be one of hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who protested the presidential election results by breaking into the Capitol; a move which ultimately led to a lockdown of the building and multiple deaths.

See the moment she left the plane below:

Passengers could be heard saying ‘get off the plane’ as she made her way down the aisle, after which the woman seemingly attempted to defend herself by saying ‘I have the right…’ and ‘Freedom of speech’.

Before she could continue her argument, the woman was cut off by cheering passengers and more calls of ‘Get off the plane!’

One passenger added: ‘You’re proud of yourself for what you did… get out.’

Capitol Hill PA Images

The man behind the camera explained that the woman had previously been seen comforting another passenger who had been placed on the no-fly list, saying: ‘They’re all on the no-fly list for being a radical white terrorist.’

Another video, taken in an airport, showed one of the rioters breaking down after learning he had been banned from the plane. Elsewhere, a pilot took action against Trump supporters by threatening to leave them stranded after they started chanting the president’s name.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), a union representing 50,000 flight attendants, has expressed support for the need for Transportation Security Administration and airlines to up their game against domestic terrorism.

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol PA Images

Per Forbes, Nelson commented:

We support the swiftest action with clear consequences and clear rules for keeping these people off planes.

Putting rioters on the no-fly list in part aims to prevent them from returning to Washington DC to take part in future protests, plans of which have reportedly already begun circulating online.

A statement from Twitter revealed that plans for ‘future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.’

As well as being placed on the no-fly list, a number of the rioters involved in the storming of the Capitol have now been arrested.