Passenger’s ‘Inconsiderate’ Hair Is Enraging The Internet

@DRWSAYS/Twitter/@Antman0528/Twitter

A plane passenger has received immense backlash online, being branded as ‘completely inconsiderate and unnecessary’ as a result of their hair.

There is always one child on the plane who decides to kick the back of your chair throughout an eight-hour flight, or a passenger whose snoring is so shatteringly loud, that it drills deep into your brain as you try and drift to sleep.

However, one passenger has been outed for the positioning of her hair, after a photograph went viral, leading her to be called ‘presumptuous’ and ‘incredibly rude’.

Alamy

On October 20, Twitter user Anthony took to the platform to share an image of a passenger’s hair in the seat diagonally in front of his own.

The image shows the passenger’s long hair placed behind them, so that it is cascading down the back of their seat and in front of the passenger behind. Anthony captioned the image: ‘Would this p*ss you off?’

Other users were quick to flood to the image in outrage over the apparent breach of personal space, suggesting a number of harsh ways Anthony should have dealt with the situation.

The post has amassed over 28,000 likes, 2,000 retweets and 2,000 quote tweets, with other users taking the opportunity to chime in about their worst experiences on a plane and what they would’ve done to combat the issue. One said: ‘I’m a terrible person and this is just an invitation for me to live out my character defects’.

Another wrote:

I would quietly lower the tray, let her hair fall in and then close it up again. Yes. It would p*ss me off and I’d tell her to keep it in her seat. If she gets p**sy, offer to cut it.

A third commented: ‘Nice you too thought of styling it, so many here suggesting horrific things liking it or putting chewing gum there. Can’t they all just be normal and braid it?’

It may be an invasion of – already very limited – space, but it hardly sanctions the cutting, lighting or spilling of a drink over the poor passenger’s hair.

I’d definitely take excess hair over having the back of my seat pelted by a naughty child any day.

