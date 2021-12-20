Pastor Who Hosted Bible Study In Drag Flooded With Praise
A Chicago-based pastor has been heaped with praise after hosting a Bible study group in full drag.
In photos shared to Facebook, newly-ordained pastor Aaron Musser, whose parish is at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square, could be seen teaching children about the Bible while wearing a blonde wig, dress and makeup.
Taking to Facebook, Musser wrote, ‘today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent’.
Musser continued:
It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be, because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years.
And I decided instead of telling you, ‘this is how I want you to be joyful,’ as we prepare for this dress rehearsal, I figured I would instead put on a dress as so many who have inspired me have done. I decided to follow their example, showing that liberation from oppressive laws clears a path for joy.
The Lutheran pastor, who was ordained last summer, went on to admit that ‘allowing yourself to feel joy can be scary’, remarking, ‘I wasn’t sure how the outside world would handle me when they saw me this morning. Joy is difficult to feel, it’s vulnerable. But isn’t it so beautiful?’
Many have commended Musser for spreading this message with one person commenting, ‘these photos radiate joy like a beacon calling us to the holiness of Advent’.
Another wrote that it looked like a ‘joy-filled Sunday indeed’, while a third thanked Musser for ‘sharing your wonderful, beautiful, real, authentic story’.
CreditsSt. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square/Facebook
St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square/Facebook