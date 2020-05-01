People Are Annoyed Facebook Introduced 'Care' Reaction Before Eye-Roll Facebook

Once upon a time, we could only express ourselves with words, meaning we had to spend an awful lot of time thinking and puzzling before sending a message out into the big, cynical world.

Back then, we were plagued with dilemmas such as how to convey excitement without going over the top, or how to play it cool while appearing intriguing rather than dull.

Thankfully, many such predicaments have been solved following the dawn of Facebook reactions, allowing us to express laughter, fury and sorrow with just one click.

Now Facebook has unveiled its ‘Care’ reaction, its seventh – and perhaps cutest – reaction to be added to the collection.

Depicting a smiley face hugging a heart close to its face/chest, this reaction was introduced in the wake of the current health crisis as a means of showing ‘extra support while many of us are apart’, helping family members and friends to feel ‘a bit more connected’.

Facebook’s Fidji Simo said:

This idea of a hug reaction came back consistently as one of the emotions and feelings that were missing from Reactions, so that’s something that was always on our minds. And with the crisis that we’re going through right now, there’s no doubt that people need more compassion, more support.

Many people have taken this lovable new reaction to their own hearts, believing it to be perfect for putting a bit more feeling behind an interaction.

Giving your friend’s birthday-in-quarantine pics a love heart is all fair and good, but this new ‘Care’ emoji signifies just how much you want to fling your arms around them and give them a big squeeze. Or maybe I just spend too much time on the internet.

However, there are some among us who feel a far more important and relatable reaction has been skipped on the way to this soft, twinkly eyed little guy: the eye-roll reaction.

From having to listen to US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that injecting disinfectant could cure the virus, to writing about a woman who drinks her boyfriend’s sperm to boost her immune system, it’s safe to say my eyes have done an awful lot of rolling during isolation.

Indeed, my reaction to most events at the moment is to raise my eyes to the heavens, grit my teeth and count to 10.

I know I’m certainly not alone in this regard, and yet Facebook has yet to offer a reaction that adequately reflects my ongoing – yet increasingly unsurprising – frustration at the world around me.

Although the ‘Care’ reaction is undoubtedly very sweet, many people feel that an eye-roll would be far more cathartic right now, and have taken to social media to air their views on the matter.

One disappointed person tweeted:

What we want? An eye roll and thumbs down reaction on Facebook. When do we want it? Yesterday. Facebook: ‘here’s a care reaction’.

Another said:

Facebook is able to add the ‘Care’ reaction in a matter of weeks, but I’ve been asking for the ‘eye roll’ reaction since 2016 and I’M STILL WAITING.

As well as the ‘Care’ reaction, Facebook Messenger users now have the option to swap the existing ‘Heart’ response to a animated, purple heart which beats.