unilad
Advert

People Are Apparently Trying To Free A Murderer Because He’s ‘Too Cute’

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Aug 2021 18:50
People Are Trying To Free A Murderer Because He's 'Too Cute'ABC Action News/YouTube/Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Social media users are seemingly rallying around a TikTok user who killed a mother and child, arguing he deserves a lesser prison sentence because he’s ‘too cute’. 

Cameron Herrin was sentenced in April 2021 to 24 years in prison, six years short of the maximum of 30, after pleading guilty to killing Jessica Raubenolt and her 20-month-old daughter Lillia by hitting them with his Ford Mustang while racing the car against another vehicle in Tampa, Florida in 2018.

Advert

Following the sentencing, numerous social media accounts began sharing posts including the words ‘justice for Cameron’ on the Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages of the 13th Circuit Court, Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren and the Florida Department of Corrections, while on TikTok many users called for a shorter sentencing for Herrin, though many of these posts may not be from real people.

There has been debate as to whether many of these posts came from bots, with experts in online disinformation seeing similarities to paid influence campaigns using fake accounts, according to The Tampa Bay Times, however some users have attempted to dispel this theory by writing in their posts that they are human.

Discussing the support around Herrin, TikToker Hannah Kosh recited some of the comments about his sentencing, one of which read: ‘poor boy, I hope they will forgive him. He looks innocent, he didn’t do it on purpose.’

Advert

Another person commented: ‘You’re too cute, I fell in love with a criminal.’

@hannahkosh##cameronherrin♬ original sound – Hannah

Kosh went on to note that thousands of internet users have gone as far as to sign a petition to get Herrin out of jail, while some TikTok users have used the platform to imitate Herrin’s look from the sentencing.

Advert

The judge who delivered Herrin’s sentence said at the time that the TikToker’s track record of excessive speeding contributed to his decision to give him 24 years in prison.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Church With Drive-By Disco Concert
Music

Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Church With Drive-By Disco Concert

Disney Lawyer Calls Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit ‘Highly Orchestrated’ PR Stunt
Film and TV

Disney Lawyer Calls Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit ‘Highly Orchestrated’ PR Stunt

Republican Official Dies Of COVID Five Days After His Final Post Mocks Vaccination
News

Republican Official Dies Of COVID Five Days After His Final Post Mocks Vaccination

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission
Technology

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Viral, crash, Florida, no-article-matching, Petition, TikTok

Credits

Hannah Kosh/TikTok and 1 other

  1. Hannah Kosh/TikTok

    #cameronherrin

  2. Tampa Bay Times

    Cameron Herrin went to prison for a Tampa crash. Were the tweets that followed real?

 