People Are Baffled By What This Transport For London Advert Means

You’re scaring your wimpy son by driving recklessly, is what it means. He’s got his eye on the speed limit, and on your speedo, and on you. He tells his mum, who accuses you of endangering your son.

Hardly the sort of behavior you want to display after such a messy divorce, but this is just typical of you, Brian, you only think about yourself. And how can you afford a new car when you’re late on your child payments *again*.

F*ck’s sake, Brian, you’re a mess. And don’t think that vodka on your breath doesn’t absolutely reek. It’s a good job you’re WFH, otherwise the entire office would smell you. Pull yourself together.