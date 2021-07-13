People Are Calling Prince George The English Hasbulla

@hasbulla.magomedov/Instagram/PA Images

People are comparing the future King of England to blogger Hasbulla Magomedov.

Hasbulla has been making the rounds on social media after people were left surprised to learn his real age.

Due to suffering with from Growth Hormone deficiency, Hasbulla is small in stature and has a high-pitched voice. However, he may look and sound very young, but he’s actually 18 years old.

The teenager’s genetic disorder occurs when the brain’s pituitary gland (responsible for producing most hormones) can’t produce Growth Hormone (GH), as explained by well-known TikTok doctor Dr. Karan Raj.

Despite being only seven years old, Prince George, son to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, was captured on camera at Sunday’s Euro 2020 Final looking like a mini adult while celebrating England’s goal.

With Hasbulla looking like a child but being a fully-fledged adult, people have since compared Prince George to him.

In the clip, George could be seen laughing with his father while politely tucking his shirt into his trousers, when, arguably, most seven-year-old boys would be untucking their shirts.

Pointing this out, one person on social media wrote, ‘Note him laughing and tucking his shirt in. How old is this guy?’

Someone else joked, ‘Prince George is seven years old yet still has the demeanour of someone who drinks port.’

A third person tweeted, ‘How does Prince George already look like a 45-year-old hedge fund manager?’, while another person begged the question of how he was ‘laughing so rich’ at such a young age, further sparking more Hasbulla comparisons.

While Prince George is still more than a decade younger than Hasbulla, I think we can all agree he’s quite mature for a seven-year-old.