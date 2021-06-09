People Are Claiming There’s A ‘Glitch In The System’ After Airplane Spotted Not Moving In Sky
People are claiming there’s been a potential ‘glitch in the system’ after an unmoving airplane was spotted hanging eerily still in the sky.
The footage was taken and shared by 22-year-old TikToker @lesxbalboa, and shows the apparently motionless plane frozen against the bright blue summer sky.
In the vid, which has been viewed more than seven million times at the time of writing, @lesxbalboa explained that she had begun recording the scene because she noticed that the plane was ‘standing still mid-air’.
Another plane flew past minutes before so I know for a fact it didn’t move.
Two days later, @lesxbalboa passed by the same spot again, and once again saw the motionless plane, hanging in the exact same spot where she’d last seen it.
A second piece of footage appears to back this story up, showing the mysterious plane once again but in a night-time setting. It’s unclear exactly where the video was taken.
I know this isn't normal… & google says it's rare so why did I see it twice ?!
I know this isn’t normal… & google says it’s rare so why did I see it twice ?!
The video soon attracted a number of daft comments, with various people joking that the plane was on ‘airplane mode’ or that the pilot was trying out the ‘mannequin challenge’.
The pilot probably graduated on Zoom and is trying to find a video on YouTube on how to fly a plane.
However, there were others that had a more sinister explanation for the odd sight, remarking that it looked like a possible ‘glitch in the system’.
Many of those interested in conspiracy theories, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, believe in simulation theory, the theory that we could well be living inside an extra-dimensional computer that encompasses the entire universe.
Oxford philosophy professor Nick Bostrom sparked modern interest in this theory in his 2003 paper Are You Living In A Computer Simulation?, in which he argued the following:
This paper argues that at least one of the following propositions is true: (1) the human species is very likely to go extinct before reaching a ‘posthuman’ stage; (2) any posthuman civilization is extremely unlikely to run a significant number of simulations of their evolutionary history (or variations thereof); (3) we are almost certainly living in a computer simulation.
It follows that the belief that there is a significant chance that we will one day become posthumans who run ancestor-simulations is false, unless we are currently living in a simulation. A number of other consequences of this result are also discussed.
Those who believe in this theory also believe that odd occurrences – such as this recent plane sighting – reveal telling ‘glitches’ in the simulation, much like those seen in the Matrix film series.
Of course, the answer to this plane video could be any number of things, and doesn’t necessarily offer proof that our whole lives are part of a gigantic simulation. Still makes for a creepy watch though.
