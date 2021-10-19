People Are Confessing Their Tragic Driving Test Fails And They Are Hilarious

Alamy

Having failed my driving test the first time around, I feel the pain of sobbing in the passenger seat of your instructor’s car as you are driven away from the test centre, head hung in shame.

Driving examiners are known for their fierce and no-nonsense attitude, sending even the calmest of drivers into a quaking, shivering mess, leading to kangaroo starts and yes, maybe on my first try, a slam on the dual control.

In the hopes of finding consolation after failing her test in the first fives minutes, a TikToker has asked followers for the ‘stupidest ways’ they failed their exam.

In a video conveying the trauma of the experience well, a view of a consolation pie, some cream and blackberries can be seen.

Heart-wrenching sobbing can be heard in the background, with TikTok user @yourfavouritefoodiee admitting to having spent £200 on the UK tests and having failed in the first five minutes after driving through a red light. ‘I didn’t even get to turn,’ the caption reads.

At least she didn’t speed for a whole two minutes due to the satnav saying the speed limit was 30, but the road signs actually reading 20. Never trust technology.

The pie, albeit looking delicious, doesn’t quite cut the mustard for the poor failed driver, who admits to ‘baiting [herself] out’ by seeking some funny stories from followers to cheer herself up.

The post has amassed over 40,000 likes and 3,000 comments, with other users taking to the TikTok to share their own stories as to how they failed their test. One said: ‘I tried reversing on a roundabout.’

Another wrote:

He told me to read the speed limit sign, I thought he said did you bring some wine, I said no, I’m Muslim.

A third commented: ‘I didn’t even get to leave the test centre. She said reverse bay park and I got so nervous I crashed into the wall and fainted. Took four mins.’

From people admitting to failing due to panic slamming the accelerator and stopping to chat to a homeless man, I certainly feel slightly better at the instructor having to slam on the emergency breaks, after I nearly catapulted us into a roundabout.

But surely the more tests it takes you to pass, the better driver you eventually are?