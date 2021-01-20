People Are Convinced Bill Clinton Fell Asleep During Biden's Inauguration Sky News/PA Images

Former US president Bill Clinton attended Joe Biden’s inauguration. Apparently, he was caught having a little snooze.

The 74-year-old joined Barack Obama and George W. Bush for Biden’s inauguration today, January 20. It was a momentous day, coming after four years of Donald Trump in power and, recently, a violent siege of the US Capitol.

Clinton and his wife, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, sat as Biden took his oath of office. While attendees and the world watched on, Clinton appeared to grab some shut-eye.

The Shade Room wrote: ‘Chileee, they caught Bill Clinton taking a lil’ cat nap at the inauguration.’ Another user wrote: ‘They zooming in on Bill Clinton sleep, like he doesn’t always be sleeping… the man old.’

A third user wrote: ‘Bill Clinton wasn’t asleep. He was resting his eyes. Chill on Bill.’ A fourth tweeted: ‘Bill Clinton always keeping it real. My dude is straight asleep during the speech lol.’

Another wrote: ‘People laughing because Bill Clinton fell asleep during the inauguration. I hope to one day feel confident enough to sleep at public events, I would finally get 8 hours. Just imagine if he had a mypillow? Too Soon?’

Clinton posted a video recalling his own inauguration, recounting the huge amount of pressure and his relationship with George and Barbara Bush as he entered the White House.

He wrote: ‘I am honored to be here to witness the Inauguration of @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris in a ceremony that has affirmed our democracy and celebrated the best of what America stands for. I send my congratulations, best wishes, and prayers as they begin their important work.’

As news emerged that Trump had maintained the tradition of leaving a note for his successor, users shared the note left by Bush as Clinton took office.

It read: ‘When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too. I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some presidents have described.’

It added: ‘There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.’

The exact text of Trump’s note has not been revealed at the time of writing.