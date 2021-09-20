People Are Creeped Out By Footage Of Apartment That Has Indoor Balconies

@rayyy.of_sunshine/TikTok

After a long day cooped up working from home, there’s nothing like a bit of fresh air… on your indoor balcony.

Balconies are a huge selling point when you’re looking for a flat; maybe not necessarily for you, but letting agents happily use it as an excuse to pump those prices up. Most of the time, they actually eat into the living space – but there’s no denying it’s nice to step out and lean when you’re feeling a bit stressed.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a balcony is ‘an area with a wall or bars around it that is joined to the outside wall of a building on an upper level.’ So, really, an indoor balcony is a paradox – yet, they do exist, and they’re getting under people’s skin.

Rachel (@rayyy.of_sunshine) shared a brief clip of the balconies to TikTok that quickly captured the imaginations of users all across the world, racking up more than 3.6 million views. The apartments are part of student accommodation for those at Virginia Tech, but Rachel has just been staying at a friend’s flat there between moving homes.

In a further video, she gave viewers a tour of her apartment. It’s thoroughly normal throughout, although the kitchen is ‘kind of old and out-dated’, Rachel says, and it does appear quite dark in the living room.

Apparently though, it’s far brighter than what some tenants have. ‘Apparently there are balconies because some rooms literally don’t have windows and apparently, that doesn’t meet fire code. But if they have a balcony, then it’s fine because if there’s a fire, then they can jump from the balcony,’ Rachel earlier explained.

Many compared the first clip to horror movies, with one likening it to where the tethered live in Us. ‘It looks like some post-apocalyptic housing centre for survivors that still want some normalcy but can’t go outside,’ another wrote.

Strangely, many people seem to have recognised it from dreams of their own. Even with the tour, some users get ‘terrible vibes, like dreadful’, with one user commenting, ‘I think the silence is what is making it even more scary.’

