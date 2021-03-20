unilad
People Are Hijacking #BidenFall To Make An Important Point About The President

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Mar 2021 13:01
People Are Hijacking #BidenFall To Make An Important Point About The PresidentABC News

Twitter users have hijacked the hashtag ‘Biden Fall’ to promote the president’s achievements instead of focussing on his accidents. 

The hashtag began to make an appearance online after Joe Biden tripped while ascending the steps of Air Force One on Friday, March 19, though he quickly picked himself up and recovered to give a salute at the top of the steps.

The incident prompted questions about the president’s health, though his team said he was ‘doing fine’ after the stumble. Still, some drew attention to his age; at 78 years old, Biden is the oldest president in US history, and he has drawn attention before for similar incidents, such as when he hurt his foot while playing with his dog in November.

However, while the hashtag was initially used to share videos and comments about Biden’s stumble, his supporters decided to take advantage of the phrase by using it to promote declining coronavirus figures under the president’s leadership.

Linking the ‘fall’ to the declining figures, human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid wrote: ‘#BidenFall is trending so a reminder that under Biden deaths have fallen each week and we just hit 100M vaccination shots.’

Another Twitter user shared Rashid’s post, adding: ‘The REAL #BidenFall.’

The US hit a high of 300,000 new daily infections on January 8, but in recent weeks the number of cases has been steadily declining. As of March 20, the World Health Organization reported 58,826 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The decline comes in tandem with the coronavirus vaccine rollout, with more than 23% of the US population having received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per CNN.

Biden also pushed through a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill last week, granting most Americans a financial boost of $1,400.

Joe Biden Air Force OnePA Images

Following Biden’s unsteady ascension of the Air Force One steps, a White House spokesperson assured the president was ‘doing 100% fine’, adding: ‘It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself.’

As well as drawing the attention away from the incident by changing the meaning of the hashtag, Twitter users supported Biden by acknowledging some of their own trips and stumbles.

