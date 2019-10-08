People Are Horrified By Halloween Mask That’s Supposed To Be Sloth From The Goonies

Amblin Entertainment/Amazon

As you waltz into this year’s big Halloween bash and shout ‘Hey you guys!’, people will probably think you’re an arsehole.

That is, if you’re wearing this horrific mask from Amazon – supposedly resembling Sloth from the classic 1985 movie The Goonies.

While Sloth’s disfigured appearance came from being dropped on his head as a baby, this fancy dress accessory is, unequivocally, a big bum with eyes and lips.

Advertised as ‘YYF Latex Mask Rubber Creepy Ugly Hip Head the Goonies Sloth Mask Halloween Party Costume Decorations’, for just £20.89 you can purchase this fine head-wear.

Get yourself a Baby Ruth and a Superman vest and you’ll have the makings of a right cheeky costume.

The bizarre mask caught the attention of comedian Ted Travelstead, who wrote on Twitter:

‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m clearly Sloth from The Goonies. Let go of me!’

"I don't know what you're talking about. I'm clearly Sloth from "The Goonies." Let go of me!" pic.twitter.com/zYUrH9kO5F — Ted Travelstead (@trumpetcake) October 7, 2019

One user replied to the tweet suggesting it’s a business tactic, writing: ‘When your ass masks aren’t selling well so you change them up a little to appeal to a different market.’

Another person posited: ‘Somebody clearly had some sort of production issue with a sex toy and tried to find a way to salvage the lot.’

Others are dabbling in the dark side of Amazon masks, including one ‘conch shell’.

Amazon recommenced this “conch shell” mask to me pic.twitter.com/UdquvaAQZC — Gene Parmesan (@2ndClassClown) October 7, 2019

Most people are hilariously freaked out by the mask, with one user writing: ‘This is disturbing on at least two levels.’

Another person wrote: ‘I am disturbed most that it is made from ‘natural emulsion’.’

I wish I could go back to 10 seconds ago when I didn't know this existed…or that conch mask — Candice Cane (@CandiceLen) October 7, 2019

However, people have started to see potential in it. One creative Twitter user wrote: ‘Throw a wispy blond comb-over up there and tint the whole thing orange, then you got yourself a costume!’

Another similar-thinking individual complained: ‘Honestly I’m really tired of seeing Trump costumes everywhere.’

Customers who viewed this item also viewed https://t.co/4BnztP64nW — NWtrailhound (@NWtrailhound) October 7, 2019

Amazon is a dark place when it comes to odd Halloween get-ups. If you’re a bit of a dickhead, there’s the perfect mask for you here.

Fortunately, if you and your squad want to dress up as The Goonies, there’s options available.

If you head over to HalloweenCostumes.co.uk there’s a full selection of costumes available, from Chunk, to Data, to Mikey. If The Goonies isn’t what you’re after, they have a ginormous amount of other characters and wacky things on offer.

That, and you can get yourself a Sloth mask that isn’t just a mouthy arse.

