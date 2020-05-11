People Are Loving American Football CEO Steve Underwood's Incredible Facial Hair @RDCSports/Twitter/Tennessee Titans/Facebook

We’ve seen some interesting facial hair over the past few weeks, as men across the globe ditch their razors and embrace the natural look.

However, the beard that’s recently become the talk of the town isn’t a quarantine experiment.

On Friday, May 8, NFL team the Tennessee Titans underwent a big change as its President and CEO Steve Underwood retired and was replaced by former Titans Senior Vice President and Business Operations & Chief Legal Officer Burke Nihill.

The news is undoubtedly big in the NFL world, but it appears the general public weren’t so fussed about the change in leadership. Instead, all they could focus on was Underwood’s facial hair – and it’s easy to see why.

Rather than allowing his beard to cover the length of his jawline, or trimming his moustache so it doesn’t get in the way of his mouth, Underwood has groomed his facial hair into what can only be described as a fuzzy circle.

Think Homer Simpson, but more prominent. It almost appears as if Underwood just has two big, furry lips, as his moustache overlaps his mouth and rests perfectly atop his beard, making it so you can’t even see his mouth when he’s talking.

Check out the scene here:

Underwood has had this beard for quite some time, and Titans fans probably wouldn’t even think twice about it. Now though, it has caught the attention of the world after the news of the former executive’s retirement started to do the rounds, and his picture was shared far and wide.

Needless to say, the internet had a field day.

One Twitter user wrote:

Are we going to ignore the fact that Steve Underwood has a beak of facial hair?!

Another commented:

How does Steve underwood eat food without eating his mustache

A third wrote:

Steve Underwood’s facial hair is the thing America didn’t realize it needed so badly

A few others compared Underwood’s facial hair to Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, with one writing:

Steve Underwood’s mustache is on another level, and it is very under-appreciated. I can only imagine he is leaving the organization after 40 years to pursue a dream of being the Lorax in a live-action remake.

Underwood soon caught on to the fact that people were so taken with his incredible beard, and admitted it had become part of his ‘persona’ over the years, The Houston Chronicle reports.

He commented:

I work my fingers to the bone for 40 years, and what comes out of it — people are talking about my moustache and beard. I never take myself too seriously, so I’m okay with it. I’m not a very attractive guy, and what people notice is all the facial hair. Over time, it’s become part of my persona. I get a lot of compliments about my beard and mustache, usually from others who have beards and mustaches It’s a little distinctive. I don’t really have any other distinguishing characteristics. The beard and mustache are the best I can do with what I have available.

While Underwood might not be trending for the reasons he’d hoped, he can rest assured that no one will forget him any time soon. Underwood’s replacement, Nihill, has a lot to live up to, at least in the facial hair department.