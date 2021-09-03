People Are Obsessed With This Sloth Casually Enjoying A Boat Ride

u/Pulf_r/Reddit

Sloths are known for their lazy lifestyles, but it turns out they can feel the need for speed just like the rest of us, as one viral video has proven.

The clip shows a sloth enjoying their time out on a speedboat, cruising down a river as they ride the waves with their paw.

It’s not entirely clear whereabouts the sloth was taking its river cruise, but it appears they may have been rescued from the water by human passers-by, with the animal looking like it had already taken a dip before ending up in the boat.

In a world that sometimes feels like its filled with non-stop horror, it’s nice to see what’s just a super wholesome video. The sloth’s sense of adventure has captured the hearts of viewers, with the clip having received more than 660,000 views since it was first posted online.

‘To a sloth that’s like a million miles an hour!’ one person commented, while another wrote, ‘It’s incredible to see how many simple pleasures are enjoyed not by just humans but by other animals as well.’

‘Looks like me hanging out the car window,’ a third person joked.

All this being said, animal conservation experts have warned that just because sloths like the one in this clip might seem chilled out, it doesn’t mean they necessarily are.

The Sloth Conservation Foundation advises those looking to get up close and personal with the animals that it is ‘difficult to tell when a sloth is scared or stressed’, and that ‘people often don’t understand the stress that they are causing for the animal’.

